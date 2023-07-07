Teodoro welcomes Chinese Ambassador, emphasizes sustained defense cooperation mechanisms

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. received Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian during the latter’s courtesy call at the Department of National Defense.

Teodoro and Huang highlighted the enhancement of defense relations through the implementation of existing bilateral mechanisms, and dialogue platforms, such as the Philippines-China Annual Defense and Security Talks (ADST), which China is set to host.

In his Facebook account, Huang said '' We had a constructive discussion on promoting defense and military relations between China and the Philippines, and maintaining peace and stability in the region.''

Teodoro emphasized the need to sustainably develop institutions through a bottom-up approach and follow through in effectively implementing existing mechanisms.

Teodoro lauded China for its vision of a powerful nation, which he likened to the capability upgrade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In the same breath, Teodoro underscored that a strong AFP will serve as the "bedrock" for regional stability and resiliency in the force of external threats, and emphasized that the Philippines' defense capability building efforts will always be in line with the Philippines' national interests.

The Philippines has been a recipient of China's military aid gratis since 2006.

The equipment handed over to the Department of National Defense contributed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and counter-terrorism efforts of the Philippine defense establishment.

It will be recalled that former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana received the first batch of military equipment, as part of the 2019 military aid gratis agreement, from China in 2022. DMS