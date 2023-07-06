OVP assures confidential funds '' utilized appropriately''

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) assures that its confidential fund was used appropriately in accordance with the guidelines of the government.

"The confidential fund has been utilized appropriately for its intended purpose and in accordance with the guidelines set by the national government," it stated.

It also explained that "the decrease in the amount of financial assistance/subsidy from Fiscal Year 2021 to Fiscal Year 2022 was due to a lower amount of budget/appropriation under the 2022 General Appropriations Act, in view of the anticipated election ban and transition in 2022."

According to the latest Commission on Audit (COA) report, the OVP incurred P125 million in its confidential expenses in 2022 and reduced its financial assistance or subsidy expenses to P147.56 million.

The COA stated that the OVP’s confidential expenses “pertain to the expenses for the safe implementation of various projects and activities under the Good Governance Program and the conduct of official engagements, and functional representation in international and domestic events as instructed by the President.”Robina Asido/DMS