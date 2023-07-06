JICA launches wastewater treatment technology by Japanese firm in Baguio

A Japanese company has announced it is introducing a decentralized wastewater treatment technology in Baguio City under the cooperation program of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve sanitary living conditions and boost sustainable development in this summer capital.

JICA, along with FujiClean Co. Ltd (from Nagoya, Japan), spearheads a workshop this week to launch FujiClean’s wastewater technology that is easy-to-maintain and can address wastewater problems in unfavorable geographical areas.

FujiClean is one of Japan’s leading companies in onsite wastewater treatment system and technology, and it demonstrates No.1 market share in this field in Japan.

This onsite wastewater treatment system of FujiClean shows equivalent treatment performance to centralized wastewater treatment plant. The company adds that the onsite wastewater treatment can address water pollution in highly urbanized environments, and transform them into smart, sustainable cities.

This initiative is being made under the JICA Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Business Model Formulation Survey for Effective and Sustainable Development of Sewer Infrastructure.

The JICA’s program also explores more investment opportunities for Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to look for overseas markets and tap public-private partnerships, while it is expected that Japanese SME’s technologies and business models can address various development challenges in the partner countries, such as the Philippines.

“The launch of this new wastewater technology is an environment win especially for tourism hotspots like Baguio. As cities like it urbanized, wastewater management is a common and crucial issue that has to be addressed. Japanese companies through JICA can bring in the expertise and innovation, and the public sector can adopt the technology. We hope those innovative system can contribute to the said crucial challenge, and will be widely spread in the entire country, too,” said JICA Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema.

The local centralized wastewater treatment plant in Baguio City, supported by JICA earlier in 1980s and 1990s, currently serves 10 percent of the city's total household population along with the development of the city.

It currently handles 67 percent of wastewater flow which poses a threat to sewage overflows into rivers, groundwater, and drainage systems in the city.

Such a situation is becoming a serious risk of water contamination of Baguio’s water supply resources. JICA has collaborated with the City of Baguio and FujiClean to improve the city's wastewater management initiatives, thereby encouraging the realization of Local Government Units' (LGUs') responsibilities to promote the management and improvement of sanitary environment and water quality in their area of authority, as stipulated by the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

“The City of Baguio should take responsibility in addressing the worsening water quality of our rivers. It is our moral obligation to treat our wastewater before disposing it in ourivers,” said Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

FujiClean is looking into working with the local government of Baguio as well as national agencies such as Department of Tourism (DOT), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and Local Water Utilities Administration (LUWA).

The onsite wastewater treatment system offered by FujiClean is verified and already in use in Japan, Australia, the United States, Germany, Vietnam, Myanmar, Jordan, and Kenya broadly. JICA Philippines