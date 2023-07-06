Filipino space tech scholar in Japan wins award for research on space-based solar power satellite

Recently, a Filipino scholar of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) won an award for a study on space-based solar satellite at the 34th International Symposium on Space Technology and Science (ISTS) in Kyushu, Japan.

Charleston Dale Ambatali, the first Filipino space technology scholar under JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Program (KCCP) was awarded for his study on what might be the future of renewable energy.

His research “Analysis of the Microwave Wireless Power Transfer Efficiency of a Furoshiki Space Solar Power Station in Geostationary Orbit” is part of his dissertation for his doctorate degree in aeronautics and astronautics at The University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering under JICA scholarship.

“JICA is proud to partner with the Philippines in developing human resources in space technology innovation and development. The Filipino scholars under JICA’s programs are helping change the conversation in solving global issues. Their research guided by the expertise of first-class Japanese professors helps find answers to common problems using space technology. This time, we have a very wonderful news, and JICA sincerely congratulates Charleston Dale Ambatali on his great achievement with full of honor,” said JICA Chief Representative SakamotoTakema.

The ISTS is a premier event in Japan where research and development in space science and technology are being advanced. Current trends point to the use of small satellites, robotics, 3D printers, and light-based manufacturing to create technologies for sustainable society.

“Space-based Solar Power Satellites are envisioned as an alternative renewable energy source. It provides electricity with minimal influence from weather. My research focuses on the way to send that power from space to the ground through wireless power transfer. There’s a technology that does that for charging our phones, but we are studying to extend that to much longer distances,” explained Ambatali.

He adds, "The JICA KCCP program gave me a great opportunity to meet and connect with experts from Japan including JAXA and Japanese industry. It also allows me to meet other scholars that can lead to cooperation among developing countries. Together, we can do exciting projects that would address similar problems we face.”

Ambatali, a faculty member of the University of the Philippines Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute (UPEEEI), became the first Filipino scholar in space technology under JICA.

The Japanese bilateral aid agency, JICA, is nurturing talents in space technology to address Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through JICA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Network for Utilization of Space Technology (JJ-NEST).

This program aims to graduate 20 students in five years from countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda and no less than the Philippines.

Aside from JJ-NEST, JICA’s support to Philippines’ space technology development also includes joint research of developing extreme weather monitoring and information sharing system, and short- and long-term training on policy making for space exploitation and other microsatellites-related courses. JICA Philippines