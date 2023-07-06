Marcos issues EO 32, streamlining permitting process for telecom, internet infra construction

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday issued Executive Order (EO) No. 32, streamlining the permitting process for the construction of telecommunications and Internet infrastructure in the country.

The EO stressed the need to institutionalize a set of streamlined guidelines for the issuance of permits, licenses, and certificates for the construction of telecommunications and Internet infrastructures to ensure the continuous development of the country’s digital infrastructure.

In issuing the EO, Marcos said the order will cover all national government agencies (NGAs) and instrumentalities, including government-owned or ?controlled corporations, as well as local government units (LGUs) involved in the issuance of permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, and authorizations.

Among those covered include construction, installation, repair, operation and maintenance of Shared Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure; and, erection of poles, installation of aerial and underground cables and facilities, underground fiber ducts, ground terminals and other transmission telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and facilities.

“No other national or local permit or clearance shall be required in the construction, installation, repair, operation, and maintenance of telecommunications and Internet infrastructure,” the EO stated regarding streamlined requirements on infrastructure construction.

Among those exempted are building permits issued by the Office of the Building Official; Height Clearance Permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), homeowners associations and other community clearances, clearances from other government agencies, and other requirements as mandated by the Constitution and existing laws.

The President’s order also mandates all cities and municipalities to set up one-stop shop for construction permits, which will provide frontline services to applicants securing building permits and other related certificates.

Subject to existing laws, rules and regulations, all covered government agencies and LGUs are enjoined to implement zero backlog policy in all applications for permits and clearances covered by EO 32, which also required them to comply with the annual submission of list of pending applications and compliance to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

The EO also organizes a Technical Working Group (TWG) on Telecommunications and Internet Infrastructure as an oversight body to ensure efficient implementation of the order.

The TWG, chaired by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), is mandated to craft the EO’s implementing rules and regulations within 60 days from the effectivity of the order. Presidential News Desk