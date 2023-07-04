MRT-3 refiles fare hike petition: DoTr

The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) refiled a petition on Monday seeking an increase in its fare, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced.

In a statement, Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the MRT is set to refile its petition for a fare increase before the DoTr’s Rail Regulatory Unit (RRU).

The MRT is asking for a P2.29 increase in the P11 boarding fee and a 21 centavo increase in the P1 distance fare per kilometer.

The minimum fare of the MRT is P13 while the maximum fare is P28.

This comes after Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista approved an increase in the fares of the Light Rail Transportation (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 which will be implemented starting August.

Chavez said the previous fare hike petition was denied “due to infirmities in complying with the requirements and procedure.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS