DOT proceeding ''with termination proceedings'' of contract with ad agency

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it is proceeding ''with termination proceedings'' of its contract with an advertising agency which admitted ''that non-original materials were used in their AVP (audiovisual presentation) of a tourism campaign.

''As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB,'' it said in a press statement Monday.

No payments have been made by DOT to DDB under the tourism branding campaign contract.

''The DOT shall exercise its right to forfeit performance security as a result of default in obligations under the contract, as well to review standards of performance or lack thereof vis-a-vis any claims for payment and/or any other engagement. Further, the DOT reserves the right to take all other action against acts deemed inimical to the interest of Philippine tourism,'' DOT added.

The audiovisual presentation, which showed rice terraces, vehicles in sand dunes, jumping dolphins and fishermen casting nets, were allegedly those from foreign countries and not taken in the Philippines.

DOT said it ''is in solidarity with our fellow Filipinos in expressing our outrage and extreme disappointment at the use of non-original/stock footage purporting to be scenes from the Philippines in the audio visual presentation (AVP) prepared, produced, and published by DDB Philippines as a component of the launch of the enhanced tourism branding campaign for the country.'' DMS