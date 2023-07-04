DOTr, PNR lead groundbreaking for South Commuter Railway Project

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) led the groundbreaking ceremony for the three contract packages of the South Commuter Railway Project on Monday.

As part of the preparations, the PNR closed its Alabang to Calamba route on Sunday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista witnessed the removal of the existing PNR tracks which will be relocated for the proposed 565 kilometer South Long Haul Project that will run until Bicol.

The 147-kilometer North South Commuter Railway system seeks to connect Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna and is expected to begin its partial operations in 2027 with a minimum fare of P22 per kilometer.

The P873 billion project is co-financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the ADB.

In his opening remarks, PNR General Jeremy Regino welcomed the development.

“Today is the beginning of a historic event of transforming the former main transportation hub of the PNR line in the Southern Tagalog region into a modern, more comfortable, more efficient, safer, and affordable mass transport system,” Regino said.

For her part, Sta. Rosa Mayor Arlene Arcillas thanked the DoTr for choosing their city as the groundbreaking site.

Arcillas said the NSCR will connect their city to other localities and revitalize urban growth.

“As a convenient, smart, and efficient means of transportation, this will not only ease the travel of residents and visitors but also reduce traffic and congestion,” she said.

Hiroaki Yamaguchi, director of the Asia Development Bank’s (ADB) Southeast Asia Transport and Communications, expressed their commitment to support the implementation of the project.

South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa also expressed his support for the construction of the railway.

“This a fine opportunity for me to see first-hand this North-South Commuter Railway Project site which will allow me to understand how I can effectively bring the Philippine railways to the next level,” he said.

“Rest assured that the Korean government will stand as a reliable partner of the Philippines in this endeavor,” he added.

Ki-Bum Kim, senior managing director of Hyundai Engineering and Const Co., promised to provide the best technology to ensure that the construction of NSCR is completed on time. Jaspearl Tan/DMS