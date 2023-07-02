Marcos credits Duterte on Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday credited former President Rodrigo Duterte for the completion of the first phase of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road (DCCBR) as he ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other stakeholders to finish the remaining segment of the project within its timeline.

“Before anything, let me recognize the Vice President’s (Vice President Sara Duterte’s) presence…today and who has decided to join us to see the fruition of a program, a project that started during her mayor incumbency,” President Marcos said in his speech during the inauguration and opening of the DCCBR in Davao City.

“Also, of extreme importance to the completion of this project, we must acknowledge my predecessor, someone who was a central part, instrumental, central part to bringing us here today, the former president, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” he added.

Marcos graced the inauguration and opening of the DCCBR at the Tulip Drive, Matina in Davao City along with Vice President and concurrent Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte, DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan, Senator Imee Marcos, Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, and other government officials.

In his speech, Marcos also recognized the men and women of the DPWH who have diligently, patiently, and passionately worked on the development of the project as he reminded them that “the work needs to be done.”

Marcos also thanked the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and all other development partners for sharing their expertise with the Philippine government in improving the country’s infrastructure.

“Everything that we have done so far—and everything that we will do from this point onwards—will all be instrumental in our collective leap forward and upward. I call on the DPWH and everyone involved in this and in all the other infrastructure projects: The work needs to be done,” Marcos said.

“Strive to finish the remaining segments and let us do it within schedule so that our people may reap and truly enjoy the maximum benefits of your hard work,” he added as he reminded them that the national government remains committed to pursuing high-impact connectivity projects in the Philippines.

Marcos graced on Saturday the inauguration of the first segment of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road along with Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Duterte, former President Duterte and other government officials.

The groundwork of the project began in 2017.

The first segment is the first eight kilometers of the more-than-17-kilometer project, which runs from Bago Aplaya to Times Beach, and is the longest segment out of all four. It forms part of the Philippine High Standard Highway Network, which was made with the goal to connect the country’s major islands.

“For this project in particular, the vision was to ease traffic congestion and, in turn, sustain and even boost the economic growth that Davao City has been enjoying in the past years until today. The objective is also to make the progress more inclusive and more relevant to everyone’s daily life through a highly interconnected road network,” the President said.

“This will also help in transporting goods in and out of the city, making access to basic necessities easier for communities, for businesses, and for consumers. Aside from transportation, this road project also features walkways, bicycle lanes, linear parks—public spaces that our people need for their comfort, happiness, and well-being,” he added.

The chief executive said that he is looking forward to the day when the locals and even the tourists take a stroll in the view and enjoy the breeze from the coast and take with them “the energy and peace they need to go about with their daily lives, with memories of Davao City and the Philippines.”

Marcos emphasized that the project is truly anchored in well-thought-out master plans as it will not only provide ease to the people but will also protect them against storm surges. Presidential News Desk