The COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) is inching closer to the five percent threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a social media post, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the positivity rate in Metro Manila is 5.6 percent as of June 28. It is less than 6.6 percent on June 21, he added.

David added that the rate of decline of the positivity rate ''has slowed.'' DMS