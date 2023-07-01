Marcos to LGBTQIA+ community: Gov't will protect you vs discrimination

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Thursday that the government will protect them against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

“I just wanted to say hello and to let you know that we in the Philippines ay ang habol lang naman talaga natin is that everybody is treated not for any other thing, not for race, not for creed, not for orientation, but just as Filipinos,” the President told LGBT Pilipinas during a meeting in Malacanang.

“And that this government, that’s what it’s trying to do. But of course, there are many… I’m sure First Lady Liza (Araneta-Marcos) is even better briefed on the legal issues that impact upon your community,” he said.

Marcos said he believes that as long as everyone stays true to the idea of recognizing fellow Filipinos, everyone will be treated fairly and without discrimination.

In the Philippines, people are more open-minded compared to other countries, he said.

“Dito sa Pinas, wala, okay lang ‘yan basta kilala mo naman ‘yan, kilala mo na. ‘Yung pagkatao ang tinitingnan natin, hindi ‘yung kung ano-ano pa,” Marcos said, saying it is the principle that the administration wants to follow.

LGBT Pilipinas is pushing for more visibility and representation in the bureaucracy by proposing the creation of an advisory body or commission on LGBTQIA+ affairs under the Office of the President.

The group is seeking the support of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in endorsing its proposal.

The First Lady responded by saying: “Knowing my husband, I’m sure he will grant the wish *because he knows that you all campaigned for him and he wouldn’t be there without you guys.”*

*“So, thank you very much. I think it’s our way of giving back to those who helped him in the election,” she said.*

The First Lady witnessed the oath taking of the new set of officers of LGBT Pilipinas led by Director Dindi Tan as its national president.

The First Lady also rallied for unity, telling the LGBTQIA+ community to always support one another, insisting there’s strength and resilience in unity. With the help of the proposed advisory body, the group will be stronger than ever, she added.

While the passage of a national anti-discrimination law is still being deliberated in Congress, LGBT Pilipinas made a commitment to help local government units pass their respective ordinances on anti-discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression and sexual characteristics (SOGIESC) such as those passed by the local government of Cebu City, Bacolod City, and Davao City.

Established in June 2016, LGBT Pilipinas is the only SEC-registered national alliance of LGBTQIA+ organizations, networks, and allied groups across the country and has been working side by side with the government to remove the barriers that hold people back with regard to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The organization has grassroots following in 76 out of 81 provinces in the country and boasts of more than 120,000-strong membership in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and which continues to grow.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) made a recommendation last year for the Philippines to pass a gender equality bill and other similar measures protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution mandates the State to value the dignity of every human person and thereby guarantee full respect for human rights as well as to provide to all persons the equal protection of laws. Presidential News Desk