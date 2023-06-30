15 hurt in explosion at Korean restaurant in Oriental Mindoro

Fifteen people were hurt in an explosion at a Korean restaurant at a mall in Oriental Mindoro on Thursday.

Initial report from the Police Regional Office in Mimaropa said the explosion from an alleged gas leak occurred at Mr Won's Samgyeopsal Korean Restaurant, located at XentroMall Calapan, Barangay Lumangbayan, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro around 10:20 am.

The incident injured five staff members of the restaurant including one delivery boy, and 10 other unidentified individuals. Twelve vehicles near the restaurant were also damaged because of the explosion.

The Police Regional Office in Mimaropa assures the public of security and assistance in the ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

"In light of this unfortunate event, PRO Mimaropa would like to assure the public that utmost efforts are being made to ensure their safety and well-being. Our law enforcement personnel are working closely with the BFP to gather all necessary evidence and information to facilitate a thorough investigation. We understand the concerns and anxieties of the community, and we want to emphasize that the situation is being given the highest priority," the police stated.

"We urge the public to remain calm and cooperative with the authorities. Any information related to the incident that may assist the investigation should be promptly reported to the nearest police station or through the designated hotlines," it added.

Police noted following the explosion the incident command post was immediately activated in coordination with the concerned government agencies in the province. Robina Asido/DMS