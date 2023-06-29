Marcos reminds Filipinos of the importance of sacrifice, selflessness on Eid’l Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. called on Filipinos to remember the importance of sacrifice and selfishness on Eid’l Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice of Muslims.

“We join the entire Filipino community in the country and abroad as they observe the Feast of Sacrifice to mark the culmination of the Haji, the fifth pillar of Islam,” Marcos said in a statement released Wednesday.

Eid'l Adha has been declared a regular holiday by the government.

“Let us also join them in solidarity as they honor Ibrahim, who when commanded by Allah to sacrifice his son, demonstrated utmost willingness and obedience, only to be halted at the last moment when his abiding faith was proven,” he added.

According to Marcos, the country is a “land of plentiful creeds” which is enhanced by Muslims who “weave our rich tapestry of diversity”.

“Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends, and communities. For it is only when we openly and willingly embrace each other’s differences that we will be able to build a more prosperous and harmonious society for all,” he said.

He said the warmth and kindness of Filipinos will be a “bedrock of our collective success as we usher in a better and brighter tomorrow for all.”

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selfishness that mirror the essence of this occasion so we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” Marcos said.

For her part, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman urged Filipinos to keep their faith in God.

“On this special holiday, I join my fellow Muslims in honoring the sacrifice, resolve, and commitment to God demonstrated by Prophet Abraham. It is also a celebration of how faith can defeat our doubts and fears, and how mercy is given to one who is faithful,” Pangandaman said.

“Let this story of trial, obedience, and mercy inspire us to keep faith in a God who is all-knowing and understands our innermost feelings,” she said.

“Let us recommit ourselves to achieving lasting peace, unity, and prosperity for everyone - no matter what belief - not just today, but every day,” Pangandaman said.

In a separate statement, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said Muslims should celebrate the day in the “spirit of selflessness and generosity”.

“This sacred occasion offers us a valuable opportunity to reflect, share our blessings, and foster camaraderie among all Filipinos,” Teodoro said.

“Indeed, at the core of Eid al-Adha is the spirit of selflessness and generosity. May we all draw inspiration from Ibrahim's sacrifice to rejuvenate our faith, stand up for what is good, and look after one another,” he added.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they were ready to ensure the safety and security of the public during the festivities

“We recognize the significance of Eid al-Adha as a time of reflection, sacrifice, and unity. Let us foster an environment of understanding and respect, upholding the values of love, compassion, and generosity that Eid al-Adha represents,” the PNP said in a statement.

“We stand ready to address any concerns or issues that may arise. We encourage you to cooperate with our police officers, report any suspicious activities, and maintain vigilance within your surroundings,” it added.

Marcos earlier signed Proclamation 258 which declares it as a regular holiday in the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS