Palace says disbarred lawyer will remain as presidential adviser

Malacanang said the disbarment by the Supreme Court on a newly-appointed presidential adviser ''will not get affected by his status as a lawyer.''

The Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 15-0 to disbar Lorenzo Gadon as a lawyer " for the viral video clip where he repeatedly cursed and uttered profane remarks against journalist Raissa Robles."

Gadon was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation on Monday.

"We were aware of Sec. Gadon's cases before the Supreme Court but the President felt that his work as presidential adviser will not get affected by his status as a lawyer. This is a matter which he will have to personally attend to," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He will continue on his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President's anti-poverty programs. The President believes he will do a good job," Bersamin added.

In a statement, Gadon said he will file a motion for reconsideration. 'The penalty is too harsh for the alleged cause which my outburst against a reporter who was blatantly spreading lies against Pres. BBM (Bongbong Marcos) during the campaign period intended to fool the public and inflict damage to the candidacy of Pres Ferdinand Marcos Jr.''

It can be recalled that the SC "issued an earlier order of preventive suspension from the practice of law against Gadon pending a judgment in the case."

According to SC, "Gadon has been previously convicted by the Court and suspended from the practice of law for 3 months for similarly using offensive and intemperate language, and was warned that a repetition of the same offense will merit a more severe sanction."

The SC noted that "there are six other administrative cases pending before the Office of the Bar Confidant against Gadon, and four before the Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines."

The SC found the subject video clip as “indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession" citing Gadon for violating Canon II on Propriety, of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which imposes the standard that “(a) lawyer shall, at all times, act with propriety and maintain the appearance of propriety in personal and professional dealings, observe honesty, respect and courtesy, and uphold the dignity of the legal profession consistent with the highest standards of ethical behavior.”

"The Court pointed out that Gadon unfortunately failed to realize that lawyers are expected to avoid scandalous behavior, whether in their public or private life," it added. Robina Asido/DMS