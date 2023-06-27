Marcos urges seafarers to continue leadership, excellence

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. urged seafarers to continue their leadership and their excellence in their sector as he joined them in celebrating the Day of the Filipino Seafarer.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) held the commemoration at the New Coast Hotel in Malate on Monday.

In a video message, Marcos said: “Let this moment be a time of celebration for you all and may it provide the continuing inspiration for you to sustain our excellence and leadership in this important sector.

Marcos emphasized the role centuries-long tradition of Filipino seafaring in maintaining livelihood and trade relations with towns and countries.

“Over the centuries, our seafarers have explored far horizons for food, produce energy, and build the foundation of our nation’s progress,” Marcos said.

“I thus thank our local seafarers who toil day and night to support their loved ones and the Filipino nation,” he added.

Marcos also recognized the courage and resilience of seafarers.

“The courage and resilience you demonstrate despite all the adversities and challenges that come your way show that the centuries-long tradition of Filipino seafaring remains strong and still drives each and everyone today,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS