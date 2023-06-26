MARINA marks Day of the Filipino seafarer

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) celebrated the Day of the Filipino Seafarer 2023 on Sunday by organizing a series of events aimed at honoring the invaluable contribution of seafarers to international trade and the world economy. This annual event, which pays tribute to the lifeblood of sea trade, highlighted the risks and sacrifices seafarers and their families endure.

As the campaign theme for 2023, the maritime community continues to emphasize seafarers' commitment to protecting the marine environment, aligning with the World Maritime theme "MARPOL at 50 - Our commitment goes on." The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage collective action towards preserving our oceans, with the hashtag #OceansWorthProtecting.

The commemoration began with a Eucharistic Celebration, setting a solemn tone for the day's proceedings. MARINA Administrator Hernani Fabia then delivered his opening remarks, emphasizing the significance of seafarers and their vital role in the maritime industry.

“Ang mga marino, bilang ating mga modern-day heroes, ang isa sa mga nangunguna sa pangangalaga ng ating mga karagatan. Ang kanilang dedikasyon at propesyonalismo ay bumubuo ng pundasyon sa industriya ng maritima, at hindi maipagkakaila ang kanilang kontribusyon. Sila ay walang pagod na nagtatrabaho upang itaguyod ang global na kalakalan habang pinapanatili ang pinakamataas na pamantayan ng environmental responsibility,” Fabia emphasized.

Fabia also acknowledged the shifting aspirations of the younger generation in this era, saying, “As we look to the future, we must bridge the gap between the aspirations of our youth and the continued need for Filipino seafarers in the global maritime industry. It is our responsibility to showcase the multitude of opportunities that a seafaring career offers, highlighting the invaluable experiences, personal growth, and global connections that come with it.”

“Let us inspire the younger generation, ensuring that they understand the significance of seafaring and their contribution to the maritime world, including the impact they can have on protecting our oceans,” he added.

In this year’s celebration, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim said in his video message that as world celebrates the 50th anniversary of our main environmental instrument – the MARPOL Convention, renewing our firm commitment towards the protection of our environment remains even more relevant.

“As the shipping industry accelerates its support of the global efforts to combat climate change by moving towards decarbonization, seafarers’ voices and actions are key to ensuring a just transition to a zero-carbon future,” the Secretary-General said.

A symposium likewise ensued, providing updates and insights on various topics related to maritime affairs. The MARINA presented the latest information on Marine Plastic Litter (MPL), shedding light on the growing concern about plastic pollution in our oceans.

At the same time, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) discussed seafarers' roles in safeguarding the planet, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship. Additionally, Noatun Maritime AS of Norway tackled the Green Deal for Crew, Ships, and the Planet, outlining sustainable practices within the maritime sector.

Several representatives from Maritime Higher Education Institutions (MHEIs), Maritime Training Institutions (MTIs), and Licensed Manning Agencies (LMAs) participated in the said symposium.

During the celebration, the MARINA also officially launched an audio-visual presentation of the Philippine Candidature to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council Category C for the 2024-2025 Biennium, as well as the Search for Exceptional Bravery at Sea Awardees, with plans to recognize the winners during the upcoming National Maritime Week (NMW) Celebration in September.

Participants of the event enjoyed various complimentary services, including massages and haircuts, as well as assistance with MARINA ID processing. A Public Assistance Desk was also available to address concerns regarding examination and assessment, certification, Seafarer's Identity Document (SID), and Seafarer's Record Book (SRB). DOTr