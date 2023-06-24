Marcos to DPWH: embrace innovation, streamline processes

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said he expects the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to remain committed to fulfilling the administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda by constructing critical infrastructure projects and pursue innovations that benefit the Filipino people.

Speaking during the DPWH’s 125th anniversary celebration in Port Area, Manila, the President said: “As we celebrate this milestone, it continues to be my hope that everyone in the Department of Public Works and Highways will remain steadfast in its mandate as well as stay committed to fulfilling this administration’s 8-point Socioeconomic Agenda, by committing to construct and finish critical infrastructure projects on time, on schedule, and under budget.”

“In line with this, I urge you to continue streamlining your procedures, preventing delays and cost and overruns and enforcing transparency measures in all government projects and transactions.”

According to the President, the entire government is working with the agency to bring the synergies in making the government and the bureaucracy more efficient, modern, and aware of all the available new technologies and techniques. He also noted that introducing innovations to current practices in the Department will definitely help guarantee efficiency in project implementation.

Marcos said his administration has initiated an effort to put together different government agencies such as the DPWH, Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Education (DepEd) to achieve a common goal.

“We are trying to put together a system that will work and will help each other and so, always remember this….I will probably say that any joint project, the Department of Public Works will be the lead department for the simple reason that you are the largest group,” he pointed out.

“But there are many agencies and of course all the other departments, and for that matter my own office are there behind you to support you, to make all that we undertake a success,” said the President, adding that the Department should also take the lead in exercising utmost accountability and transparency in project implementation.

The President also advised the DPWH to shift its focus and go beyond the physical infrastructure, by embracing the concept of inclusive and accessible design.

He told the agency to acknowledge the needs of all individuals, including people with disabilities, pregnant women, the elderly, the very young, as well as incorporate elements of Filipino culture and history into its infrastructure designs to foster a sense of pride and belonging amongst the communities.

“We will harness the power of technological advancements and innovations in the development of our infrastructure systems,” Marcos said.

“And most importantly, ensure the resilience, the dependability, adaptability, and sustainability of our structures so that even future generations will use and benefit from it.”

The President also congratulated the awardees who were recognized for exemplifying the core values of the department and for leaving an indelible mark in the society.

“So, to the awardees and to all of the members of the Department of Public Works and Highways, I hope your example will inspire your colleagues and the new generation of public workers to follow your lead, build on your legacy, and work for the benefit of the Filipino people.”

At the same time, he lauded DPWH’s decades-long service to the people, recognizing it for the construction of majestic government buildings, large projects such as dams and irrigation systems, bridges, highways that connect the country’s many islands.

Among the notable flagship projects of the DPWH, he said, include the San Juanico Bridge, Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), and the Pan-Philippine Highway that stretches from Laoag City in Ilocos Norte to Zamboanga in Mindanao.

The DPWH traces its roots to the Department of WVisit Sitear and Public Works, one of the four departments created by the Organic Decree of the Philippine Revolutionary Government issued by former President Emilio F. Aguinaldo on June 23, 1898.

DPWH’s 125th anniversary has for its theme, “Makasaysayang Daan Tungo sa Maunlad na Kinabukasan.” Presidential News Desk