Palace issues MC approving Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028

Malacanang has issued a memorandum circular approving the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028 which aims to reinvigorate poverty reduction and job creation measures by guiding the economy towards a high-growth path and develop a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous society.

Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 23, dated June 20 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, also directs all concerned government agencies to identify and implement relevant programs, activities and projects in support of the PEDP.

“To ensure the success of the PEDP 2023-2028, it is necessary for all concerned government agencies to support and cooperate in the implementation of the PEDP 2023-2028,” the MC noted.

It also directs all concerned agencies to submit to the Export Development Council (EDC) and to the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, 60 days upon the effectivity of the circular, an inventory of relevant programs, activities and projects (PAPs) which are aligned with the strategies under the PEDP 2023-2028.

“These agencies shall implement the identified PAPs to develop and promote Philippine exports, and ensure the free flow of goods, in accordance with the PEDP 2023-2028, PDP (Philippine Development Plan) 2023-2028, and MC No. 27,” the circular read.

MC No. 27 identifies and directs concerned government agencies and entities “to collectively work, review, institute reforms, and implement relevant policies to boost export growth.”

Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 7844, or the “Export Development Act of 1994”, mandates the EDC to endorse the PEDP for the approval of the President; coordinate, monitor, and assess the implementation thereof; and, when necessary, institute appropriate adjustments thereon in light of changing conditions in both the domestic and international environment.

The EDC will also ensure the biannual validation and updating of the PEDP pursuant to the provisions of RA 7844 and in the context of the PDP.

In a previous press briefing in Malacanang, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the proposed Export Development Plan formulated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) pursuant to the Export Development Act of 1994 defines the country’s export thrusts, strategies, programs and projects.

“Our proposal is actually in line with the Philippine Development Plan which was earlier released by the administration. This export development plan will capitalize on export growth opportunities considering market trends and the available or existing competencies in the Philippines among our industries,” Pascual said.

“It seeks to undertake an industry development-centric approach to make the Philippines a major player in the global economy and achieve sustainable development goals,” he said. Presidential News Desk