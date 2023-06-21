Bantag still in the country, says DOJ official

Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag, one of the alleged masterminds behind the October 2022 killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, is still in the Philippines, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official said Tuesday.

In an interview with ANC, Assistant Justice Secretary Mico Clavano said they have “eyes and ears” watching Bantag’s movements.

“We have eyes and ears on him. It’s just that we need to pinpoint exactly where he is and to pinpoint exactly where he is and we have to time the operation or I guess the arrest properly so as to catch him off guard. Based on the credible information, he seems to be moving around a certain general area,” Clavano said.

The DOJ is giving out a P3-million reward to informants who would provide information that would lead to the arrest of Bantag and former deputy officer Ricardo Zulueta, also accused of being a mastermind in the killing of Lapid.

Arrest warrants have been issued by a Las Pinas court in April.

“But in order for this case to keep going, a reward was one way to expedite a capture,” Clavano added.

Clavano said informants would only receive the money after the two suspects have been convicted.

“The notice says that the reward shall be given to any person who gives information that leads to the arrest and successful prosecution of the wanted or accused,” Clavano said.

“If and when the accused is convicted, that’s the time the reward is given,” he added.

He revealed that the reward money came from “concerned individuals and groups who were likewise interested and keen to see this case continue and move forward”.

Clavano said that there were surrender feelers but they did not materialize.

In an ambush interview, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has created to tracker teams to chase down the two suspects.

“The CIDG has created tracker teams. Immediately, after the two warrants of arrest were issued against these two personalities, the tracker teams worked double time to confirm the reports we received about their possible whereabouts,” Fajardo told reporters.

“As we speak, the manhunt operations of not just the CIDG but also of the other units of the PNP, are ongoing,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP welcomed the move of the DOJ to offer a reward for information about the suspects. Jaspearl Tan/DMS