Philippines elected vice president of UN World Tourism Organization

The Philippines, represented by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, was elected vice president of the 25th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the election proceedings held at the Sokha Hotel in Cambodia on June 16.

The last time the Philippines held the position was in 1999 or 24 years ago.

The election took place during the 55th Meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for East Asia and the Pacific where the Philippines was also elected as chair of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific. As the new chair of the commission, the country will preside over the meetings to tackle concerns within the region. The candidature of the Philippines was uncontested.

Speaking before UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili, fellow tourism ministers tourism leaders, and UNWTO delegates from member and associate countries, Frasco conveyed the country’s readiness to take a primary role in the international tourism scene.

“The vision of our President is for the Philippines to become a tourism powerhouse in Asia. We cannot wait to partner and collaborate with all of you as we usher in a golden era of tourism for our regions to become the tourism powerhouse regions in the world,” said Frasco.

As chair, the Philippines will host the Joint Commission Meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific, and the Commission for South Asia in 2024. The event is expected to gather some 300 delegates from the said regions of the world.

“We cannot wait to welcome you to the Philippines particularly to my home province of Cebu, adjudged as one of the best islands in the world," Frasco tells the delegates during the Philippine-hosted dinner reception.

In his speech, UNWTO Secretary-General Pololikashvili lauded the “very impressive” efforts made by the Philippines to hold a dinner reception to conclude the commission meetings in Phnom Penh giving delegates a preview of the Philippines’ hosting in Cebu.

The Department’s election to the UNWTO may be considered as timely testament and honor to the half-a-century of DOT’s existence .

The DOT is celebrating its 50th founding anniversary this year. To recall, the Department is an offshoot of the former Department of Trade and Tourism, which in 1973 was crafted by President Ferdinand E. Marcos to be what we now know as the Department of Tourism separating it from its precursor.

The recent Philippine Statistics Authority data shows that combined tourism revenue from domestic and *international* visitors amounted to 1.87 trillion pesos with the industry creating 5.35 million tourism-related employment. DOT Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy