Fish catch expected to increase due to ''progress'' in talks with China: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said fishing output is expected to increase due to "progress" in the country's talks with China on disputed fishing grounds in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

In an ambush interview with the media during the 125th anniversary of the Department of Agriculture last Tuesday, Marcos said his latest talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping has allowed local fishermen to resume their activities.

"The latest report showed they are now being followed (by Chinese vessels) unlike before where they were being barred entry (in the fishing grounds). So there's a little progress there," Marcos said.

Marcos said this has led the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to project local fishermen will be able to increase their catch.

"We are slowly making progress because the key to that is the improved communication between the Philippine government and the Chinese government," Marcos said. DMS