Seven alleged Moro fighters killed in clash with gov't troops in Maguindanao

Seven members of Moro fighters were killed while one policeman was injured in a clash with government troops in Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, public information officer of the Western Mindanao Command, said clash between the government forces and the members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan faction occurred in Barangay Damawato, Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Sur in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of Joint Task Force Central, operating troops are implementing the search warrants against Nasser Yussef Hussain, alias Tutin Usop and Nurjihad Husain, alias Datdat Usop when BIFF fired against the approaching government forces which resulted in the wounding of one police personnel.

Linao said the wounded policeman was brought to a hospital in Tacurong City.

"Troops fired back, which also resulted in the deaths of the seven BIFF members, including the two subjects of the search warrants. The operation also resulted in the seizure of six firearms and assorted ammunition, including one Uzi, two M16 rifles, and three cal .45 pistols," he said.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, chief of Western Mindanao Command, commended the troops of Joint Task Force Central for the significant accomplishment.

“Our troops will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to quell terrorism and other criminalities. Our collaborative efforts ensure that terrorism and lawlessness have no place in our area of operation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS