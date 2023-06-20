Japan wants to strengthen ''defense equipment and technology cooperation'' with the Philippines

The Japanese government wants to strengthen its "defense equipment and technology cooperation" with the Philippines as part of its effort to contribute to the peace and stability in the region.

This was expressed by Commissioner Tsuchimoto Hideki of the Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA) of Japan as he visited the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

Lt. Enrico Gil Ileto, AFP public affairs chief, said during his courtesy visit, Tsuchimoto was welcomed by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino who expressed his appreciation for the Japanese government's assistance in the modernization and capability upgrade program of the AFP.

“We are thankful for your help in our modernization and acquisition of new equipment and capability,” said Centino.

Ileto said Tsuchimoto reciprocated the gesture of Centino and relayed Japan’s willingness to enhance ties under its new defense and security policies.

"Citing the new strategic documents, they are also looking for ways to strengthen defense equipment and technology cooperation with other countries including the Philippines to contribute to peace and stability in the region," he said.

During their meeting, Centino also conveyed how excited is the AFP to work with the Japanese government to further improve security and defense relations in view of present challenges.

It can be recalled that during the previous administration the Japanese government transferred TC90 aircraft for the Philippine Navy as well as radar system and helicopter spare parts for the Philippine Air Force. Robina Asido/DMS