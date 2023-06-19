Phivolcs records three volcanic quakes in Mayon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded three volcanic earthquakes and other seismic events from Mayon Volcano while it maintains its Alert Level 3 status.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said it recorded 274 rockfall events, and 11 dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents.

It also said that the flow of the lava has traveled 1.5 kilometers from the summit crater.

Mayon Volcano Observatory resident volcanologist Paul Alanis said that the volcano’s unrest may last until three months based on its history.

“For now, we haven’t observed an explosive type of eruption,” Alanis told dzBB.

“As of the moment, there is no indication that we should raise the alert level status of the Mayon Volcano. This could change at any time depending on our observations and data that we gather,” he said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the volcano’s unrest affected 38,979 individuals or 10,123 families.

Among them, 19,062 persons or 5,492 are in 28 evacuation centers while 1,057 individuals or 300 families are staying outside evacuation centers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS