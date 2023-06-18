Phivolcs notes positive dev’t in Mayon but level 3 stays

Only two volcanic earthquakes have been recorded in Mayon Volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday, adding that this is a positive development.

“As of now, wala tayong masyadong volcanic earthquakes na nakikita. Significant po iyan kasi habang umaakyat iyong magma, dapat mayroon tayong mari-record na mga low frequency volcanic earthquakes. Dalawa lang since 5 a.m. yesterday and 5 a.m. today. Dalawang volcanic earthquakes lamang iyong na-record natin although tumataas nang bahagya iyong total seismic energy release pero again we have to look at this closely,” Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said in a news forum in Quezon City.

Bacolcol said Phivolcs is closely monitoring the volcano’s activity.

“For now, maintain pa rin iyong Alert Level 3 and the recommended six-kilometer permanent danger zone, iyong mga tao doon sa loob we recommended that they should be evacuated,” Bacolcol said.

“So, kapag may mga abrupt changes sa parameters, we might consider extending the danger zone to seven kilometers or if not kapag masyadong abrupt na talaga, we have to raise to Alert Level 4 but for now it’s still maintained at Alert Level 3,” he added.

Phivolcs raised the alert status on June 8 to Alert Level 3, noting that “Mayon (was) exhibiting magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs (pyroclastic density currents) affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano and of potential explosive activity within weeks or even days.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the Mayon evacuees in Albay on Wednesday to monitor their condition.

During his visit, Marcos ordered national agencies to cover up to 90 days of relief assistance for the evacuees to unburden the load of local government units (LGUs) in disaster response.

In the same forum, OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno reported that 9,571 families are affected coming from 26 barangays and 4,471 families are in evacuation centers.

Nepomuceno said P35 million worth of assistance has been provided by the national government, apart from the assistance provided by the LGUs. Presidential News Desk