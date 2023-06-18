PCG says Chinese ship shadowed ship in West Philippine Sea

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official confirmed that BRP Francisco Dagohoy, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Multi-Mission Offshore Vessel was shadowed by a Chinese Navy ship in the West Philippine Sea last Friday.

"I think it was Friday. They observed a Chinese Navy (ship) that shadowed them, I just don't know the distance and of course the usual, there were challenges issued by the Chinese Navy which was answered by the coast guard personnel or the crew of BRP Dagohoy," PCG spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said in an ambush interview after a forum in Quezon City on Saturday.

Balilo said the BFAR vessel was on its way to Puerto Princesa, Palawan from Pagasa Island when they were tailed by the Chinese Navy.

Lt. Commander Mark Adrias, commanding officer of BRP Francisco Dagohoy, said despite the presence of the Chinese Navy the BFAR vessel did not perform any aggressive maneuver.

"We will submit a formal report to the National Task Force West for that report," he told 24 Oras Friday night.

BRP Dagohoy visited Pagasa Island to transport the 4.95 million pesos worth of livelihood assistance of BFAR for the fisherfolk in the area.

The assistance includes fishing gear and post-harvest equipment.

BRP Dagohoy left Oyster Bay Naval Base in Barangay Macarascas, Puerto Princesa City after a send-off ceremony during the celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence last Monday. Robina Asido/DMS