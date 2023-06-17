One person injured in Batangas 6.3 magnitude quake

One person was injured but there was no major damage from the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit the province of Batangas on Thursday, an official of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Friday.

"There is no fatality recorded, we have monitored one person injured while evacuating but we have to determine the exact details." Diego Mariano, OCD-Joint Monitoring Center chief said during the " Laging Handa" public briefing.

According to its initial report which is still subject for validation a women was "injured after she slipped and fell while evacuating at Laguna Senior High School, Barangay Pob I, Sta. Cruz, Laguna," said Mariano, also deputy spokesperson of the National Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

Mariano noted that there is "no major damage reported on infrastructure (and only) the usual effect like minor cracks and damaged ceiling were reported."

The NDRRMC also monitored at least nine infrastructure that sustained minor damage in the province of Batangas and Quezon while 36 school classes were suspended on Thursday in the province of Rizal, Laguna, Cavite and Batangas.

Mariano said the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices are continuously conducting assessment to determine the extent of damage cause of the earthquake.

Paul Anthony Dela Rosa, Project Technical Aid of Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said as of 12 pm a total of 34 aftershocks were recorded from the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Calatagan, Batangas. Robina Asido/DMS