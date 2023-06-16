Two cops dead, four wounded in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

Two policemen were killed while four others were wounded in an ambush at Shariff Aguak, Barangay Poblacion, Maguindanao del Sur at 8:30 pm Wednesday.

They were returning to their headquarters when armed men attacked them.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. ordered a manhunt against the gunmen.

“This case will not go unsolved. Punishment is certain for those responsible for this heinous crime,” Acorda said in a statement.

Dead were Patrolmen Saipoden Shiek Macacuna and Bryan Polayagan, both with the provincial mobile force company of the Maguindanao del Sur police.

Wounded were Chief Master Sgt. Rey Vincent Gertos, Staff Sgt. Benjie delos Reyes and Patrolmen Arjie Val Loie Pabinguit and Abdulgafor Alib. DMS