Japan provides three refrigerated trucks to farmers from Rizal, Laguna, and Antique

On Thursday, a turnover ceremony for three refrigerated trucks was held under “The Project for the Provision of Delivery Trucks for Small Farmers of ASHI in Laguna, Rizal, and Antique.”

The event was led by Nishimura Tokiko, second secretary of the Embassy of Japan and was also attended by Mercedes Abad, president of ASHI, and other key officials of the organization. Approved in 2021, the project is part of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

Ahon sa Hirap, Inc. (ASHI) is a non-governmental organization that aims to provide assistance to smallholder farmers from their project sites located in the provinces of Rizal, Laguna, and Antique.

With the lack of access to logistical equipment, the farmers assisted by ASHI had limited capacities in ensuring the timely delivery of their produce and retaining its quality and freshness. They also had to shoulder high transportation costs. Under these circumstances, ASHI recognized the necessity to streamline the supply chain operations of the farmers.

To address the situation, the Embassy of Japan provided a grant amount of $90,231 or approximately P 4.5 million to ASHI. The grant covered the procurement of three refrigerated trucks.

In her message delivered during the event, Nishimura recognized the invaluable contributions that farmers make to the local and national economy, and thanked ASHI for their partnership in empowering the farmers.

As the top ODA donor for the Philippines, the Government of Japan launched the GGP scheme in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities.

At present, 557 grassroots projects have been implemented by the GGP. Japan believes that these projects will strengthen the friendship between Japan and the Philippines and contribute to sustaining strategic partnerships between the two countries. Japan Information and Culture Center