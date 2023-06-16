No cause for alarm on 'cracks' in two MRT-3 stations: DOTr exec

After an earthquake shook Metro Manila on Thursday morning , an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) declared “there is no cause for alarm” as there was no damage detected in all stations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) following inspection by maintenance and engineering personnel along the entire line.

Assistant Transportation Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino assured the public that the line is clear and safe for revenue operations after inspecting the system’s tracks, signaling equipment and station facilities.

Aquino said the cracks discovered in Boni Station and Ayala Station will not pose any danger to the public and the MRT-3 operations.

“As a safety protocol, since cracks were observed, I directed the MRT-3 operations, maintenance and engineering personnel together with Oriental Consultants Global (OCG), the MRT-3's consultant, to conduct in-depth inspection,” she said. DOTr