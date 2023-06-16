Magnitude 6.3 quake hits Batangas, felt in most parts in Metro Manila

By Robina Asido

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the province of Batangas and felt in most areas of Metro Manila on Thursday morning.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the quake was recorded at 15km southwest of Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19am.

The quake, which is tectonic in origin and has a depth of 119 km was located at the coast of Calatagan.

Phivolcs said Intensity IV was felt in the cities of Quezon, Manila, Mandaluyong, Valenzuela in Metro Manila as well as in the city of Malolos, Bulacan; Batangas city, Ibaan, Lemery, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas; in city of Dasmarinas, and Tagaytay in Cavite and in Tanay, Rizal.

Employees in the metropolis left their offices temporarily when the quake occurred.

Railway services in the National Capital Region were suspended temporarily as officials inspected the stations for possible damage.

Intensity III was also felt over the cities of Pateros, Las Pinas, Makati, Marikina, Paranaque and Pasig in National Capital Region and in the area of Obando in Bulacan; Laurel in Batangas; Bacoor and Imus city in Cavite; San Pablo and San Pedro cities in Laguna; and San Mateo in Rizal.

Phivolcs also reported Intensity III in Caloocan, San Juan, Muntinlupa also in NCR and in San Fernando in La Union; Alaminos city and Bolinao in Pangasinan; Santa Maria in Bulacan and; Bamban in Tarlac while Intensity I was felt over the city of San Jose Del Monte in Bulcan.

It also recorded Instrumental Intensity IV in Abucay, Bataan; Lemery, Batangas; Malolos City, and San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Magallanes, Tagaytay City, Cavite ; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; and in San Antonio, Olongapo City, Cabangan in Zambales.

Instrumental Intensity III was also monitored in Dinalupihan, Mariveles, Bataan; Batangas City, Sta. Teresita, Cuenca, Bauan, Talisay, Laurel, and San Luis, Batangas; Paombong, Guiguinto, Marilao, and Pulilan, Bulacan; Bacoor City, Carmona, Ternate, Naic,

Cavite; Las Pinas, Malabon City, Pasig City, Metro Manila; Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija ; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Guagua, Pampanga; Mauban, Quezon; Tanay, Rizal; San Marcelino, Subic, Zambales.

Instrumental Intensity II was experienced in Baler, Aurora; Rosario, Malvar, Batangas; Angat, Obando, Norzagaray, Santa Maria, Bulacan; Calamba, and San Pablo, Laguna; San Juan City, Pasay, and Quezon City, Metro Manila; San Antonio, Nueva Ecija; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; San Fernando, Pampanga; Bani, and Infanta, Pangasinan; Tayabas, Infanta, Lopez, Dolores, and Alabat, Quezon; Bamban, Tarlac and Instrumental Intensity I ove Paranaque City, Metro Manila; San Jose, Gabaldon, and Bongabon, Nueva Ecija; Magalang, Pampanga; Lingayen, Bolinao, and Urdaneta, Pangasinan; Mulanay, Lucena City, and Gumaca, Quezon; Taytay, Antipolo, and Angono, Rizal; Santa Ignacia, Ramos, and Tarlac City, Tarlac.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Phivolcs OIC Director Teresito Bacolcol said there is no threat of tsunami from the tremor but because of the recorded intensities, damage and aftershocks were expected.

"There is no threat of tsunami. It is very deep, with a depth of 119km, and a magnitude 6.3, so it cannot generate tsunami," he said.

"We are expecting aftershocks but usually the aftershocks (that were) one degree lower than the main shock. So if our main shock is 6.3 we would expect aftershocks around 5.3 at most," Bacolcol said.

"We are expecting damages, but not too severe because of its depth, 119 kilometers unlike if it is shallow," he added.

Although a much lower magnitude of earthquake may occur as an aftershock, Bacolcol still advises the public to prepare "in case of another strong earthquake".

"We should prepare for the possible aftershock. In case of another strong earthquake, they may protect themselves and to duck, cover, hold, if they saw a house or structure that is severely weakened or having signs of damage caused by this 6.3 earthquake then they should not enter because this may sustain further damage... and would injure building occupants. So they should consult municipal or city engineers, the engineering office," he said. DMS