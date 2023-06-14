「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

FDI net inflows at $548 million in March

2023.6.14

Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded $548 million net inflows in March, lower by 30.7 percent than the $792 million net inflows in the same month in 2022.

The decline resulted from lower net inflows across all major FDI components amid investor concerns over subdued global growth prospects.

Equity capital placements during the month originated mostly from Singapore, Japan, and the United States. These were directed mainly to the manufacturing; information and communication; and real estate industries.

For the first quarter, FDI net inflows likewise decreased by 19.6 percent to $2 billion from the $2.5 billion net inflows recorded in the comparable period last year. BSP

