50 cops charged in connection of 990 kilos of shabu before Ombudsman

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against 50 police officials over their alleged involvement in the alleged cover-up in the buy-bust of 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion last October before the Ombudsman and Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices (MOLEO).

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr said the cases filed against the police officials include violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Dangerous Drugs Act.

This was in connection with the discovery of 990 kilos of shabu which was found in Manila last year. Retired PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Lt Gen. Benjamin Santos, Jr. and former Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group were among the high-ranking officers who are facing complaints.

“For clarity purposes, of these 50 respondents, 48 appeared on the CCTV video and additional two officers were charged on the basis of conspiracy,” Abalos said.

“This is just about the video. I just want to clarify that these are two cases, criminal cases were filed in the Office of the Ombudsman and the other one is the ongoing administrative case. So maybe it will be finished around two weeks or 15 days from now. That’s when we will know which of those in the service will be suspended, dismissed, or reprimanded,” Abalos said.

Abalos doubted if more police personnel will be involved.

“Each of them was called to give a sworn statement. The evidence was based on the investigation. So a very, very comprehensive investigation was conducted here. Not just data from the fact-finding committee of Napolcom but also the investigation of the SITF of the PNP,” he said.

Abalos said there were several inconsistencies with the testimonies of the police officers.

He refused to comment on whether the drugs were recycled.

“Let’s not touch on that. Anyway, it’s in court already,” he said.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Alberto Bernardo said: “Like we promised our first course of action will be from the CCTV but based on their sworn statements they were with the people in this way so the PNP and the Napolcom made sure that if they will file a criminal case they will include cospiracy which could not happen if it was not indispensable participation.”

Bernardo said they are confident that they have made a strong case against the police officers.

“We believe that the case will stand because based on their counter affidavit that was submitted because the authorities said that they did not act on their own. They were ordered to carry out those actions, that’s why we stopped the other investigations,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS