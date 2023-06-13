Sara calls on Filipinos to support education sector

Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte called on the public to support the education sector to free the youth from the dangers of armed struggle as the nation observed the celebration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence on Monday.

"Let us rally behind our education sector to enable our children and youth to break free from the dangers of armed struggle so that they can realize their full potential and serve as agents of positive change in society," Duterte said in her Independence day statement.

Duterte also recognized the heroism of government forces who continue to fight for the "freedom from terrorism, criminality, corruption, and local communism".

"Let us also take this time to thank the heroes of today who continue to fight for our freedom from terrorism, criminality, corruption, and local communism, and who, to this day, remained unwavering in securing the gains of our development across public health, economy, peace and order, and governance," she said

"Let our cherished freedoms and liberties lead us to a more just society upholding the greater good of our kababayan. Above all, may we continue to find the indelible mark of heroism not just in the unfurled and hoisted colors of our Philippine flag but also in our shared resolve to build a better way of life, defend our people’s liberties, and protect our Republic," she added.

Duterte is in Brunei Darussalam for her three days visit in her capacity as president of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Council.

During her visit from June 11 to 13, Duterte is expected to meet His Royal Highness Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam, to discuss affairs of mutual concern for the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam. Robina Asido/DMS