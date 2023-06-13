Zubiri recalls Biazon's ''uncompromising public service''

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri recalled the ''uncompromising public service'' of former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, who passed away Monday morning.

''I had the great fortune of learning from him, and being inspired by his uncompromising public service?not just as a veteran legislator but also as a veteran military man, having been the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces,'' said Zubiri in a statement.

''He brought that same military discipline and commitment to his work in the Senate, and to every aspect of his life as a public servant,'' added Zubiri.

After serving Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff, Biazon was elected senator in 1992 until 1995. In 1998, Biazon was elected to the Senate, where he stayed until 2010.

''It was a gift to have been a novice senator during a time when Senator Biazon was still in office,'' he added. Zubiri said he last met Biazon last September in a Senate reunion.

The Senate has scheduled necrological services for Biazon on June 19, said Zubiri. DMS