New lava dome appears at Mayon Volcano

A new lava dome has appeared at Mayon Volcano and a state volcanologist believes this is a new phase in its eruption as lava could flow easily.

Paul Alanis, resident volcanologist at Mayon Volcano Observatory, said Sunday said the activity being shown by Mayon will persist ''for at least a few more days.''

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level Three over Mayon last Thursday, a few days after Alert Level Two was hoisted.

In its bulletin Sunday morning, Phivolcs said one volcanic earthquake and 177 rockfalls occurred while 1,205 tons of sulfur dioxide were emitted. DMS

Story 4

DOH raises alert level to Code Blue in Albay hospitals

The Department of Health (DOH) raised a Code Blue Alert to all hospitals, including non-government ones, in Albay, which declared a state of calamity on Friday due to high volcanic activity at Mayon.

Under this alert, medical personnel are mobilized to augment existing regular day-to-day resources, while necessary logistics are being mobilized to affected areas or to treat patients.

Herbosa said they have also set up fast lanes for all volcano-related cases.

Herbosa said they also activated their mental health and psychosocial support services.

"They have been displaced or affected by the situation. There is uncertainty on what awaits them so psychosocial support is very important," said Herbosa. DMS