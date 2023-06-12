Bicol police placed under heightened alert status for possible Mayon Volcano eruption

Bicol region police are preparing for the possibility that Mayon Volcano, which is on Alert Level 3

Brig. Gen. Patrick Obinque, Philippine National Police Bicol Region director, told dzBB they have been on heightened alert before Albay declared a state of calamity on Friday.

“Here in Camp Ola, we raised our alert status so that our personnel would have the opportunity to be ready here in the camp. So that if and when the need arises, as necessary and practicable, if the people need us, we will not have a hard time calling on them,” he said.

Obinque said “as of now'', the Bicol regional police '' will not reach the point where we will request additional troops or augmentation in other provinces.''

''We will first utilize the full force of the Albay Police Provincial Office and the reserve force here in the regional headquarters of Camp Ola,” he added.

Obinque said the local government units that would be affected by an eruption are Daraga, Tabaco, Malilipot, Ligao, Guinobatan, Sto. Domingo, and Camalig.

He said around 2,700 families or 9,600 are staying in evacuation centers.

“We have talked to the chief of police in these municipalities to provide security in the evacuation centers. In the same manner, they are continuously accompanying their respective LGUs (local government units) because they are continuously convincing residents within the six-kilometer permanent danger zone to evacuate,” Obinque said.

Obinque said they have met with their Disaster Incident Management Task Group (DIMTG) to discuss disaster preparations and the deployment of personnel.

“As early as the other day, we met with our DIMTG…we went over each of the preparations that we will conduct, including the inventory of our logistical capability when the unexpected happens…and so with this, we discussed during the meeting the possible deployment of personnel,” he said.

Obinque said he has talked to the Albay Provincial Police Office to set up checkpoints in the areas near the permanent danger zone to prevent residents from returning to their homes until it is declared safe again. Jaspearl Tan/DMS