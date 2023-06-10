Four hurt in Marikina fire

Four people were injured in a fire at a commissary in Marikina City on Friday morning.

Based on the initial report, the fire hit the commissary along Gil Fernando Avenue in Marcos Highway, Marikina City.

The report identified the injured as Albert Martinez 35, Marco Abaroso 25, Jael Santos 28, and Catalino Martinez 35.

The first alarm was declared after a report about the incident was received around 5:15 am. The fire was extinguished around 5:19 am.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the fire and determining damage estimates. Robina Asido/DMS