Albay declares state of calamity due to Mayon Volcano

Albay Province declared a state of calamity as Mayon Volcano continued to display continued activity.

This was announced by Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman on Friday.

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised alert level three over Mayon Volcano. It also urged authorities to evacuate people within the six kilometer permanent danger zone.

''This is a proactive measure,'' said Lagman in an TV interview. He said Albay's quick response fund is P42 million but P32 million will be used. The Department of Social Welfare and Development committed 2,000 family food packs.

A food pack contains 10 canned goods, six kilos of rice, some coffee, sugar and the regional DSWD office bought five to six liters of water, said Lagman.

Lagman said the amount will last for 15 to 20 days.

He said 2,000 families have been evacuated from Guinobatan while 1,000 left Camalig.

Lagman said the following local government units have barangays within the six kilometer danger zone and residents must be evacuated. These are the cities of Legazpi, Ligao, Tabaco, the municipalities of Guinobatan, Camalig, Malilipot, Bacacay, Sto. Domingo, he added. DMS