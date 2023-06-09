Marcos says gov't preparing to evacuate areas near Mayon

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said Thursday the government is preparing to evacuate areas which may be affected if Mayon Volcano erupts.

Marcos said this during a chance interview with the media after the Award for Promoting Philippine-China and Understanding in Manila Hotel.

"Right now, what we are doing is preparing and moving people away from the area so that should the time come (for the eruption)--I hope it doesn't happen but, unfortunately, the science tells us that is where it is headed," Marcos said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) urged authorities to evacuate residents within the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone of Mayon Volcano after it raised Alert Level Three Thursday noon.

"We are watching it (situation in Mt. Mayon) very closely to make sure that any of the communities that could be affected are evacuated and are given assistance while they are evacuated until the time they can return to their homes," Marcos said.

The local government of Camalig started to impose a forced evacuation within the 6 kilometer permanent danger zone as Phivolcs warned the public of possible explosion activity in Mayon Volcano "within a week" or "in the next few days."

In a radio interview, Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo of Camalig, Albay explained that residents are not allowed or live within the 6 km permanent danger zone but some people are staying within the area to monitor their farm.

"Later we will evacuate those within the six kilometers, then tomorrow we will also evacuate those within the seven kilometers," he said.

Baldo said when its alert level four, the residents within the eight kilometers extended danger zone will also be evacuated. DMS-Eric Acidre