Man stabs six persons in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY- A 22-year-old male stabbed six persons Tuesday night before being subdued by police.

His victims have been declared out of danger.

The male attacker, whom Baguio City police said came from Bicol, stabbed his first two victims who were seating at the waiting shed at Sunshine Park beside University of the Philippines-Baguio.

He then went to Governor Park Road stabbing his third and fourth victim infront of the Baguio City High School.

He went to a hotel along Kisad Road, where he stabbed his fifth and sixth victim who were at the entrance.

The attacker went to the second floor of the hotel, but policemen subdued him. DMS