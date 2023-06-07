''Chedeng'' slightly strengthens east of Eastern Visayas: Pagasa

Tropical Depression ''Chedeng'' slightly strengthens as it remained almost stationary over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 5 pm report on Tuesday.

It was located 1,150 east of southeastern Luzon, with winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

''Chedeng'' is ''unlikely to directly bring bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next three to five days,'' said Pagasa.

The southwest monsoon may be strengthened by ''Chedeng'', Pagasa added. DMS