Philippines surmounts ''critical stage'' of COVID-19 subvariant: expert

An infectious disease expert said Tuesday the Philippines ''has passed the critical stage'' of the "Arcturus" COVID-19 subvariant.

Rontgene Solante told the ''Laging Handa'' public forum said: '' Based on what we can see, the downward trend of positivity rates and hospitalization rate, I think we have passed the critical stage of the Arcturus (wave)."

The latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report of the Department of Health (DOH) said a total of 44 cases of the XBB.1.16 subvariant were detected.

On Monday, the DOH said COVID-19 cases averaged 1,301 cases daily for May 29 to June 4, and is 22 percent lower than the previous week.

The independent OCTA Research said the positivity rates in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 14 provinces in Luzon are going down.

Solante cautioned against complacency and called on people to wear masks and isolate if there are symptoms.

"There are seven other subvariants under monitoring according to the World Health Organization (WHO). So, we don't know yet when it will arrive in the country or if they are already here," he said. DMS