Continuing inflation slowdown, ‘encouraging’ for PH: Marcos

The continuing decline of the inflation rate is an “encouraging” news for the Philippine economy, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday.

In a video message, Marcos said this piece of news is very welcome as it is coupled with the improving employment rate in the country.

“Today we received encouraging news that our inflation rate has now gone down ? our headline inflation rate has gone down from 6.6 percent to 6.1 percent, and our employment figures are also improving,” the chief executive noted.

“And so, it would seem that we have started off in the right direction, on the right foot. Tama naman yata ang ating ginawang mga polisiya para buhayin ulit at gawing masigla ulit ang ating ekonomiya,” the President added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced that the inflation rate went down to 6.1 percent in May, the fourth consecutive month of deceleration.

The PSA added that both transportation and food costs drove the inflation slowdown, giving some relief to indigent Filipinos.

“Sa ngayon, ‘yung growth rate natin ay maganda pa rin at siguro isa na sa pinakamaganda sa buong mundo ang ating growth rate. So lumalaki nang lumalaki at sumisigla ang ating ekonomiya,” the President said.

“Kaya’t mukhang tama ang ating ginagawa. Ipagpatuloy natin ang ginagawa natin para naman makita natin na bumalik tayo sa magandang sitwasyon ulit,” he pointed out.

Aside from fully opening up the industries and businesses, the Marcos administration has also been aggressively promoting the use of modern technology to push forward the digital transformation of the country. Presidential News Desk