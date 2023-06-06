Marcos, Medalla lead launch of Philippine independence commemorative coins

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla led the launch of the commemorative coin set for the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN) held on Monday in Malacanang.

The BSP issued the coin set with 100-piso, 20-piso and 5-pPiso denominations in commemoration of the 1898 declaration of Philippine independence (100-Piso), the birth of the country’s first republic at the Barasoain Church (20-Piso), and the bravery of the Filipinos who fought for the country’s sovereignty in the Philippine-American War (5-Piso).

The central bank used the latest digital printing technology in developing the APIN coin set, which features the first colored, non-circulation, commemorative coins produced by the BSP.

The BSP will announce via its social media channels when the APIN coin set will be available for sale. The coin set will be sold at the BSP store. BSP