Marcos appoints Teodoro, Herbosa to Cabinet

President Ferdinand Marcos appointed Gilbert Teodoro as defense secretary and Teodoro Herbosa to man the health department on Monday.

Teodoro returns to his former position which he last held during the time of President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Herbosa was named health undersecretary by the late President Benigno Aquino III.

''The appointments of Teodoro and Herbosa were announced after President Marcos met with Teodoro and DND Senior Undersecretary Carlito Galvez, and Herbosa and Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire in separate meetings in Malacanang this afternoon,'' the Presidential Communications Office said.

The appointments round off the members of the Marcos Cabinet.

Teodoro, who topped the Philippine bar, was the youngest to be named defense secretary at the age of 43 by Arroyo.

Herbosa, health undersecretary from 2010 to 2015, contributing to various initiatives such as the modernization of the Philippine Orthopedics Center, and promoting Public-Private Partnerships in Health.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Herbosa served as a Special Adviser to the National Task Force Against Covid-19, offering expert guidance and contributing to the formulation of strategies to mitigate the impact of the virus.

Prior to his appointment, Herbosa was a professor at the College of Medicine in the University of the Philippines Manila. DMS