Police arrest three Chinese for alleged illegal firearms, drugs

Police arrested three Chinese for alleged possession of firearms and illegal drugs inside the condominium unit of one of the suspects in Pasay City on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, Southern Police District head, said arrested were identified them as Wu, Zhangjian @ Michael Wang, 32; Jiang, Guanglin, 28, and Mao, Wei, 23.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan of the Pasay City Regioal Trial Court for illegal possession of firearms , District Special Operation Unit-Southern Police District personnel with other units conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

Recovered during the operation was one Glock 26, caliber 9mm, loaded with one magazine and ten live ammunition, one revolver handgun, four live ammunition and one of revolver chamber.

Also seized were three heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing 11 grams with SDP (standard drug price) value of ₱74, 800.00, six pieces plastic tube, six pieces glass tooter, two glass panel, two plastic bottles with liquid content and flexible tube and tooter, one plastic container with liquid content and plastic tube and one digital weighing scale.

Arrested suspects will be facing complaints for violation of RA 10591 (illegal possession of firearms and explosives) and Section 11, 12 and 15, Article II of RA 9165 ( comprehensive dangerous drugs act). DMS