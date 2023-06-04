Phivolcs records two volcanic tremors from Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded two volcanic tremors from Taal Volcano which remains under alert level one on Saturday.

As of 5 am, Phivolcs said one of the tremors is still ongoing since 6:35 am on Friday.

A moderate emission of volcanic plume of 1,500 meters tall that drifts northeast and east-northeast direction was also monitored, Phivolcs added.

Phivolcs noted that there is "short-term inflation of the northwestern sector" of the volcano and "long-term deflation of the Taal Caldera".

As Taal remains under alert number one, flying of aircraft close to the volcano as well as the entry within its permanent danger zone, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake is still prohibited. Robina Asido/DMS