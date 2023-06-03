May inflation on the ''downtrend'', says Balisacan

The inflation rate for May will be on the ''downtrend'', National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Friday.

Balisacan said this will be announced on Tuesday next week.

"I think we are, we will announce that next week. Yeah, I think that casually, we observed the movements of prices recently. I do believe that we are on the downtrend, we are continuing with the downtrend,'' he said.

''But we will know the number, I think on Tuesday next week," Balisacan added.

inflation slowed down for the third straight month in April to 6.6 percent from the 7.6 percent in March.

Inflation was at 8.7 percent in January, then went down to 8.6 percent in February before going down by two percentage points in March and April. Robina Asido/DMS