Japan, US coast guard ships arrive for drill

One of the largest Japan Coast Guard (JCG) patrol vessels, Akitsushima that will join in the first trilateral maritime exercise with Philippine and United States coast guards dubbed "Kaagapay" (side-by-side) arrived in Manila on Thursday.

According to the JCG, Akitsushima, a 150-meter patrol vessel with gross tonnage of about 6,500 tons is "the world's largest patrol boat commissioned in November 2013." The vessel is commanded by Captain Toru Imai of JCG.

The United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Stratton arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor on Thursday. The exercise started Thursday until June 7.

The JCG and USCG were welcomed by around 300 PCG personnel headed by Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operation, Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr. during the arrival ceremony.

Also attending the ceremony were Kenichi Matsuda, Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of Japan to the Philippines, Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava of the Embassy of United Stated to the Philippines, Elmer Sarmiento, Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime and Raphael Hermoso, the Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Asian and Pacific of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to USCG, the Stratton, commanded by Captain Brian Krautler, was commissioned in 2012. It is one of four Coast Guard legend-class national security cutters homeported in Alameda, California.

"National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed in excess of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, endurance of up to 90 days and can hold a crew of up to 170," it stated.

In his speech, Matsuda said the "trilateral joint exercise between our three nations will be the first in history" that "elevates the level of maritime cooperation and mutual understanding of the Coast Guards in the field of maritime safety, environmental protection, and security and law enforcement."

"We greatly welcome this opportunity to re-unite in enhancing our interoperability in joint maritime operations as we increasingly strengthen collaboration between our three countries," he said.

"As this will be the first-ever engagement of BRP Melchora Aquino- PCGs 97-meter ship- with the JCG, enhanced operational performance for the PCG will be further developed. In addition, JCG’s Mobile Cooperation Team will participate in providing expert capacity building training," he added.

Variava expressed his gratitude to both Philippine and Japan Coast Guards for making the trilateral exercise possible.

"We are grateful that the PCG has committed to, so graciously hosting this combined visit and devoting PCG resources, personnel, vessels and aircraft to the activities we have planned," she said.

"I also want to thank the Japan Coast Guard and the Embassy of Japan and the Philippines for their dedication to this trilateral engagement and for making these events possible. Thank you all so much for joining us," she added.

In a press briefing, Krautler said during the exercise the USCG "will share best practices for boat handling helicopter and UAS (Unmanned aerial systems) operations as well as shipboard damage control."

"Over the next week, our ships and crews will conduct collaborative mission planning subject matter expert exchangers and join an integrated search and rescue operation with multiple sea and air assets," he said.

"While this is a long trip from our home fort in California, when we consider the global importance of this region and the value of our long held commitments to our allies and partners here, we can't afford not to be here," he added.

Punzalan stressed that the "Kaagapay exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability through communication exercises, maneuvering drills, maritime law enforcement training, search and rescue and passing exercises".

"Aside from these exercises, the week-long engagements will involve sporting events to strengthen three coast guard camaraderie, special interest exchanged for women in maritime law enforcement and an expert exchange for PCG's personnel's professional development," he said.

"We hope that these activities will continue to help both coast guards evaluate their maritime safety drills and capabilities, encouraging both agencies to exchange ideas and look into further interoperability at sea," he added. DMS